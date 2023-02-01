New Suit - Contract

MSSI Inc. sued Cornerstone Detention Products, J.E. Dunn and other defendants Wednesday in Nebraska District Court seeking payment for materials and labor furnished by MSSI. Hartford Fire Insurance, Travelers and Federal Insurance were also named as defendants for their role in a $267,300 bond issued to J.E. Dunn. The complaint was filed by Sherrets Bruno & Vogt. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00045, Mssi, Inc. v. Cornerstone Detention Products, Inc et al.

Insurance

February 01, 2023