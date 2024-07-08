Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Sidley Austin; Duane Morris and Fishback Dominick have stepped in as defense counsel to Denzil Douglas, Mc Claude Emmanuel and Faron Lawrence, respectively, in a pending civil RICO lawsuit. The complaint was filed May 23 in Florida Middle District Court by Miller & Chevalier on behalf of MSR Hotels & Co. Ltd. and other plaintiffs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, is 8:24-cv-01248, Msr Media Skn Ltd. et al v. Khan et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

July 08, 2024, 1:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Msr Hotels & Co. Ltd.

Msr Media International LLC

Msr Media Skn Ltd.

Philippe Martinez

Plaintiffs

Miller & Chevalier

Defendants

Carib Trust Limited

Caribbean Galaxy Real Estate Corporation

Caribbean Galaxy Real Estate Limited

Denzil Douglas

Faron Lawrence

Leslie Kahn

Leslie Khan

Mc Claude Emmanuel

St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Limited

Timothy Harris

Ying Jin

defendant counsels

Sidley Austin

Duane Morris

Fishback Dominick

Nature of Claim: 470/for civil RICO claims