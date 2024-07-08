Attorneys from Sidley Austin; Duane Morris and Fishback Dominick have stepped in as defense counsel to Denzil Douglas, Mc Claude Emmanuel and Faron Lawrence, respectively, in a pending civil RICO lawsuit. The complaint was filed May 23 in Florida Middle District Court by Miller & Chevalier on behalf of MSR Hotels & Co. Ltd. and other plaintiffs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, is 8:24-cv-01248, Msr Media Skn Ltd. et al v. Khan et al.
Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure
July 08, 2024, 1:57 PM