Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Sidley Austin; Duane Morris and Fishback Dominick have stepped in as defense counsel to Denzil Douglas, Mc Claude Emmanuel and Faron Lawrence, respectively, in a pending civil RICO lawsuit. The complaint was filed May 23 in Florida Middle District Court by Miller & Chevalier on behalf of MSR Hotels & Co. Ltd. and other plaintiffs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, is 8:24-cv-01248, Msr Media Skn Ltd. et al v. Khan et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

July 08, 2024, 1:57 PM

Nature of Claim: 470/for civil RICO claims