MSP Recovery Dodged Ruling on What Attorneys Called Its Go-T...

Florida's Third District Court of Appeal delivered a blow against a subsidiary of a public company in a Medicare reimbursement case that some attorneys said also revealed cracks in its multibillion-dollar business model. William Large, the Florida Justice Reform Institute president, filed an amicus brief in support of defendant, Coloplast Corp., taking a position adverse to plaintiffs, including MSP Recovery Claims Series LLC. The Third DCA affirmed Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mark Blumstein's ruling to dismiss MSP's second amended complaint and incorporated memorandum of law with prejudice.

Health Care

January 17, 2023, 1:59 PM