New Suit

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman filed a Medicare reimbursement lawsuit against Arbella Insurance on Monday in Massachusetts District Court. The complaint was filed on behalf of MSP Recovery Claims Series LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-11308, MSP Recovery Claims Series LLC v. Arbella Mutual Insurance Co. et al.

Health Care

August 15, 2022, 6:26 PM