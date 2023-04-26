New Suit - Class Action

Pharmaceutical manufacturer Amgen, nonprofit Patient Access Network Foundation and nonprofit Good Days were hit with a civil RICO class action Tuesday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, alleges that the nonprofit defendants created funds that acted as ‘illegal [conduits]’ for kickbacks from Amgen and that almost exclusively served patients taking certain Amgen drugs. The complaint contends that the defendants’ scheme artificially increased the quantities of those drugs that were sold and therefore increased the drugs’ prices, causing Medicare Advantage and Medicaid health plans to overpay for the drugs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03130, MSP Recovery Claims, Series LLC v. Amgen Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 26, 2023, 12:24 PM

Plaintiffs

MSP Recovery Claims, Series LLC

Plaintiffs

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

defendants

Amgen Inc.

Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Chronic Disease Fund, Inc.

Onyx Therapeutics, Inc.

Patient Access Network Foundation

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims