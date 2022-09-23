New Suit

American Family Insurance Group was sued Friday in Wisconsin Western District Court. The lawsuit, which seeks Medicare reimbursement pursuant to the Medicaid and Medicare Secondary Payer Act, was brought by Crueger Dickinson LLC and Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman on behalf of MSP Recovery Claims Series LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00550, MSP Recovery Claims, Series LLC, v. American Family Mutual Insurance Company, S.I. et al.

