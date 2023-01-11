Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Rumberger Kirk & Caldwell on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against American Family Connect Property & Casualty Insurance Co., formerly known as IDS Property and Casualty Insurance Co., to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, over Medicare reimbursement, was filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman on behalf of MSP Recovery Claims Series LLC. The case is 1:23-cv-20112, MSP Recovery Claims, Series LLC v. American Family Connect Property and Casualty Insurance Company f/ka IDS Property and Casualty Insurance Company.

Health Care

January 11, 2023, 4:15 PM