Lawyers at Coffey Burlington and Wiggin & Dana on Friday removed an insurance class action against Zurich Insurance to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by the MSP Recovery Law Firm and Armas Bertran Zincone, accuses the defendant of systemically failing to alert claimants of secondary payer insurance coverage in violation of Florida's Motor Vehicle No-Fault Law. The case is 1:23-cv-22450, MSP Recovery Claims, Series LLC et al. v. Zurich American Insurance Co. et al.
Insurance
June 30, 2023, 5:02 PM