Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Coffey Burlington and Wiggin & Dana on Friday removed an insurance class action against Zurich Insurance to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by the MSP Recovery Law Firm and Armas Bertran Zincone, accuses the defendant of systemically failing to alert claimants of secondary payer insurance coverage in violation of Florida's Motor Vehicle No-Fault Law. The case is 1:23-cv-22450, MSP Recovery Claims, Series LLC et al. v. Zurich American Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

June 30, 2023, 5:02 PM

Plaintiffs

MSP Recovery Claims Series 44, LLC

MSP Recovery Claims, Series LLC

Mspca Claims 1, LLC

Series Pmpi, a designated series of Mao-MSO Recovery II LLC,

defendants

American Zurich Insurance Company

Zurich American Insurance Company

Zurich American Insurance Company of Illinois

defendant counsels

Coffey Burlington

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute