Who Got The Work

William F. Cavanaugh Jr. and Jonah M. Knobler of Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler and Matt Powers of O'Melveny & Myers have stepped in to represent Actelion Pharmaceuticals US Inc. in a pending civil RICO class action. The action, filed Dec. 2 in California Northern District Court by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman; Akeel & Valentine; and MSP Recovery Law Firm on behalf of Medicaid and Medicare advantage health plan beneficiaries, accuses Actelion of creating a scheme to circumvent Congressionally mandated co-payment requirements for pulmonary arterial hypertension drugs. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas S. Hixson, is 3:22-cv-07604, MSP Recovery Claims, Series LLC, et al v. Actelion Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 16, 2023, 8:41 AM