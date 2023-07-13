Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig on Wednesday removed an insurance class action against First Acceptance Insurance Co. Inc. to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over First Acceptance's alleged failure to alert and identify secondary payors of accident-related medical expenses, was filed by MSP Recovery Law Firm and Armas Bertran Zincone. According to the suit, First Acceptance violates Florida's 'no-fault law' by withholding important policy information like policy type, limits and whether it paid or reimbursed a physician, hospital, clinic or other person for the plaintiff's secondary payors' members'. The case is 1:23-cv-22603, MSP Recovery Claims, Series LLC, a Delaware series LLC v. First Acceptance Insurance Company, Inc.

Insurance

July 13, 2023, 5:36 AM

Plaintiffs

MSP Recovery Claims, Series LLC, a Delaware series LLC

defendants

First Acceptance Insurance Company, Inc.

defendant counsels

Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute