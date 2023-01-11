Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Rumberger Kirk & Caldwell and Maynard, Cooper & Gale on Wednesday removed a Medicare reimbursement lawsuit against American Family Connect Property and Casualty Insurance to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman on behalf of MSP Recovery Claims Series. The case is 1:23-cv-20106, MSP Recovery Claims, Series LLC, a Delaware series LLC v. American Family Connect Property and Casualty Insurance Company f/ka IDS Property and Casualty Insurance Company.

Health Care

January 11, 2023, 2:16 PM