Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Rumberger Kirk & Caldwell and Maynard, Cooper & Gale on Wednesday removed a Medicare reimbursement lawsuit against American Family Connect Property and Casualty Insurance to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, involving treatment of a patient's neck injuries, was filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman on behalf of MSP Recovery Claims Series LLC. The case is 1:23-cv-20126, MSP Recovery Claims, Series LLC, a Delaware series LLC v. American Family Connect Property and Casualty Insurance Company.

Health Care

January 11, 2023, 7:16 PM