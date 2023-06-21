The Hanover Insurance Group and the Hanover American Insurance Co. on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by MSP Recovery Law Firm, seeks to obtain information from the defendants pursuant to Florida's no-fault law regarding accident-related medical expenses. The defendants are represented by Coffey Burlington. The case is 1:23-cv-22285, MSP Recovery Claims, Series LLC, a Delaware series limited liability company et al v. The Hanover Insurance Company et al.
Insurance
June 21, 2023, 8:31 AM