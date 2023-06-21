Removed To Federal Court

The Hanover Insurance Group and the Hanover American Insurance Co. on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by MSP Recovery Law Firm, seeks to obtain information from the defendants pursuant to Florida's no-fault law regarding accident-related medical expenses. The defendants are represented by Coffey Burlington. The case is 1:23-cv-22285, MSP Recovery Claims, Series LLC, a Delaware series limited liability company et al v. The Hanover Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

June 21, 2023, 8:31 AM

Plaintiffs

MSP Recovery Claims, Series LLC, a Delaware series limited liability company

MSPA Claims 1, LLC, a Florida limited liability company

Series Pmpi, a designated series of Mao-MSO Recovery II LLC, a Delaware series limited liability company

defendants

The Hanover Insurance Company

The Hanover American Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Coffey Burlington

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute