Removed To Federal Court
Lawyers at Coffey Burlington on Friday removed an insurance lawsuit against Hartford Financial Services to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over Medicare reimbursement, was filed by MSP Recovery Law Firm and Armas Bertran Zincone on behalf of MSP Recovery Claims and other plaintiffs. The case is 1:23-cv-22244, MSP Recovery Claims, Series LLC, a Delaware series limited liability company et al v. Hartford Accident and Indemnity Company et al.
Insurance
June 16, 2023, 8:11 PM
Plaintiffs
- MSP Recovery Claims, Series LLC, a Delaware series limited liability company
- MSPA Claims 1, LLC, a Florida limited liability company
- Series Pmpi, a designated series of Mao-MSO Recovery II LLC, a Delaware series limited liability company
defendants
- Hartford Accident and Indemnity Company
- Hartford Casualty Insurance Company
- Hartford Fire Insurance Company
- Hartford Insurance Company of the Midwest
- Hartford Insurance Company of the Southeast
- Hartford Underwriters Insurance Company
- Property & Casualty Insurance Company of Hartford
defendant counsels
nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute