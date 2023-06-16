Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Coffey Burlington on Friday removed an insurance lawsuit against Hartford Financial Services to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over Medicare reimbursement, was filed by MSP Recovery Law Firm and Armas Bertran Zincone on behalf of MSP Recovery Claims and other plaintiffs. The case is 1:23-cv-22244, MSP Recovery Claims, Series LLC, a Delaware series limited liability company et al v. Hartford Accident and Indemnity Company et al.

Insurance

June 16, 2023, 8:11 PM

Plaintiffs

MSP Recovery Claims, Series LLC, a Delaware series limited liability company

MSPA Claims 1, LLC, a Florida limited liability company

Series Pmpi, a designated series of Mao-MSO Recovery II LLC, a Delaware series limited liability company

defendants

Hartford Accident and Indemnity Company

Hartford Casualty Insurance Company

Hartford Fire Insurance Company

Hartford Insurance Company of the Midwest

Hartford Insurance Company of the Southeast

Hartford Underwriters Insurance Company

Property & Casualty Insurance Company of Hartford

defendant counsels

Coffey Burlington

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute