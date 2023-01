Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Rumberger Kirk & Caldwell and Maynard Cooper & Gale on Wednesday removed a Medicare reimbursement lawsuit against American Family Connect Property and Casualty to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was brought by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman on behalf of MSP Recovery Claims Series LLC. The case is 1:23-cv-20132, MSP Recovery Claims Series LLC v. American Family Connect Property and Casualty Co.

Health Care

January 11, 2023, 6:48 PM