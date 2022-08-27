Who Got The Work

Sidley Austin partner Jack W. Pirozzolo has entered an appearance for AmTrust Financial Services in a private lawsuit seeking Medicare reimbursement pursuant to the Medicaid and Medicare Secondary Payer Act. The suit was filed July 13 in Massachusetts District Court by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman on behalf of MSP Recovery. Wiggin and Dana represents the Hanover Insurance Group. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William G. Young, is 4:22-cv-40077, MSP Recovery Claims Series 44, LLC v. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. et al.

Insurance

August 27, 2022, 3:43 PM