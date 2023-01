Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fowler White Burnett on Tuesday removed a Medicare reimbursement lawsuit against State Farm Insurance to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Rivero Mestre LLP on behalf of MSP Recovery Claims Series 44. The case is 1:23-cv-20013, MSP Recovery Claims Series 44, LLC v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.