Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Fowler White Burnett on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, which seeks reimbursement pursuant to the Medicare Secondary Payer Act, was filed by Rivero Mestre LLP and Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman on behalf of MSP Recovery Claims Series 44 LLC. The case is 1:22-cv-24171, MSP Recovery Claims Series 44, LLC v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.

Health Care

December 22, 2022, 9:05 AM