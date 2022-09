Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Kubicki Draper on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over Medicare reimbursement claims, was filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman on behalf of MSP Recovery Claims Series 44 LLC. The case is 1:22-cv-23019, MSP Recovery Claims Series 44, LLC v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.

Health Care

September 21, 2022, 4:44 AM