Who Got The Work

J. Michael Pennekamp of Fowler White Burnett has entered an appearance for State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company in a pending lawsuit over Medicare reimbursement. The suit was filed Aug. 16 in Florida Southern District Court by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman on behalf of MSP Recovery Claims Series 44 LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Darrin P. Gayles, is 1:22-cv-22603, MSP Recovery Claims Series 44, LLC v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.