Who Got The Work

John Michael Pennekamp of Fowler White Burnett has entered an appearance for State Farm Insurance in a pending lawsuit over Medicare reimbursement. The suit was filed Aug. 16 in Florida Southern District Court by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman on behalf of MSP Recovery Claims Series 44 LLC. State Farm is also represented by Kubicki Draper. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr., is 1:22-cv-22601, MSP Recovery Claims Series 44, LLC v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.