Who Got The Work

Benjamine Reid of Carlton Fields has joined the defense team for State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company in a private lawsuit seeking Medicare reimbursement pursuant to the Medicaid and Medicare Secondary Payer Act. The action was filed July 15 in Florida Southern District Court by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman on behalf of MSP Recovery Claims Series 44. Kubicki Draper shareholders Caryn L. Bellus and Barbara Fox also represent State Farm. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kathleen M. Williams, is 1:22-cv-22186, MSP Recovery Claims Series 44, LLC v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.