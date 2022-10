New Suit

Selective Insurance Group was sued Friday in New Jersey District Court over Medicare reimbursement. The court case was brought by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman on behalf of MSP Recovery Claims Series 44 LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-06091, MSP Recovery Claims Series 44, LLC v. Selective Insurance Company Of America.

Insurance

October 14, 2022, 6:27 PM