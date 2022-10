New Suit

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman filed a lawsuit Monday in Massachusetts District Court on behalf of MSP Recovery Claims Series 44 LLC. The suit, over Medicare reimbursement, takes aim at Bent-Bridge Inc. and Friedline & Carter Adjustement LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-11682, MSP Recovery Claims Series 44, LLC v. Friedline & Carter Adjustement, LLC et al.

Health Care

October 03, 2022, 6:52 PM