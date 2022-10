New Suit

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman filed a lawsuit Monday in Massachusetts District Court on behalf of MSP Recovery Claims Series 44 LLC. The suit, over Medicare reimbursement, targets Bunker Hill Insurance Company and Plymouth Rock Home Assurance Corporation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-11681, MSP Recovery Claims Series 44, LLC v. Bunker Hill Insurance Company et al.

Health Care

October 03, 2022, 5:54 PM