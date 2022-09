New Suit

American Family Insurance Group was sued Friday in Wisconsin Western District Court for reimbursement pursuant to the Medicare Secondary Payer Act. The court action was filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Crueger Dickinson LLC on behalf of MSP Recovery Claims Series 44 LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00551, MSP Recovery Claims Series 44, LLC, v. American Family Mutual Insurance Company, S.I. et al.

Insurance

September 26, 2022, 4:04 AM