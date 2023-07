New Suit - Insurance

USAA General Indemnity Co. and an affiliate were slapped with a lawsuit Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, brought by the MSP Recovery Law Firm on behalf of MSP Recovery Claims and other plaintiffs, seeks to recover conditional payments on behalf of healthcare providers. The defendants are represented by Coffey Burlington and Akerman. The case is 1:23-cv-22775, MSP Recovery Claims, Series 44, LLC et al v. USAA Casualty Insurance Company et al.

July 26, 2023, 2:44 PM

MSP Recovery Claims , Series 44, LLC

MSP Recovery Claims, Series LLC

MSPA Claims I, LLC

Alexis Fernandez

Msp Recovery Law Firm

Armas Law Firm

USAA General Indemnity Company

USAA Casualty Insurance Company

Akerman

Coffey Burlington

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute