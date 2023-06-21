Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Akerman on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on behalf of MSI Net, cloud services and network solutions, to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint, which pursues claims against Juan Ernesto Souffrain, contends that the defendant sold a company to the plaintiff and breached the purchase agreement for over $500,000. The plaintiff asserts that Souffrain agreed to act as a consultant with MSI for 50 weeks but failed to do so, and the business lost several major clients. The case is 1:23-cv-04626, MSI Net Inc. v. Souffrain.

Business Services

June 21, 2023, 6:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Msi Net, Inc.

defendants

Juan Ernesto Souffrain

defendant counsels

Akerman

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract