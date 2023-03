News From Law.com

The lawyer ban is back. The Appellate Division, First Department court ruled on Tuesday that a judge erred when he imposed a preliminary injunction on parts of the ban, which after being instituted last summer barred lawyers representing clients in litigation with Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corporation from entering the company's famed venues, like The Garden itself and Radio City Music Hall.

New York

March 29, 2023, 10:40 AM

nature of claim: /