Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Adams and Reese on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Bottled City Holdings and other defendants to Texas Eastern District Court. The suit, centered on a $1 million shareholder agreement, was filed by MSCI Investments. The case is 1:23-cv-00182, MSCI Investments, Inc. v. Bottled City Holdings, LLC et al.

Energy

May 09, 2023, 8:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Msci Investments, Inc.

defendants

Bottled City Holdings, LLC

CJK Holdings, LLC

Integra Capital, LLC

Jeff Johnston-Legg

LaSalle Integra I, LLC

defendant counsels

Adams and Reese

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract