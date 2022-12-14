New Suit - Contract

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani filed a lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company SA. The suit pursues claims against Mod Textile & Perfumes Inc. and Pegasus Maritime Inc. for failing to accept timely delivery of cargo containers which resulted in unpaid detention charges. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-10527, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A. v. Pegasus Maritime, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

December 14, 2022, 6:06 AM