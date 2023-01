New Suit - Contract

Lane Powell filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Washington Western District Court on behalf of Convex Insurance U.K. Ltd., MS Amlin Marine N.V. and other plaintiffs. The suit, over a maritime contract dispute, targets Arxcis Inc., Delta Marine Industries Inc. and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00014, MS Amlin Marine N.V. et al v. Delta Marine Industries, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

January 04, 2023, 5:01 PM