Who Got The Work

Nathan A. Shine of Norton Rose Fulbright has entered an appearance for General Mills Operations Inc. in a pending recission and declaratory judgment lawsuit. The action, filed May 23 in Illinois Northern District Court by McMickle, Kurey & Branch and Litchfield Cavo on behalf of MS Amlin Corporate Member Ltd., seeks to rescind a motor truck cargo policy issued to Floyd on the basis of fraud. The suit also seeks to declare that Amlin has no duty to defend, indemnify or pay claims asserted under the policy, as it should be deemed void ab initio. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steven C. Seeger, is 1:23-cv-03253, MS Amlin Corporate Member Ltd v. Floyd, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 07, 2023, 5:40 AM

