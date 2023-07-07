Who Got The Work
Nathan A. Shine of Norton Rose Fulbright has entered an appearance for General Mills Operations Inc. in a pending recission and declaratory judgment lawsuit. The action, filed May 23 in Illinois Northern District Court by McMickle, Kurey & Branch and Litchfield Cavo on behalf of MS Amlin Corporate Member Ltd., seeks to rescind a motor truck cargo policy issued to Floyd on the basis of fraud. The suit also seeks to declare that Amlin has no duty to defend, indemnify or pay claims asserted under the policy, as it should be deemed void ab initio. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steven C. Seeger, is 1:23-cv-03253, MS Amlin Corporate Member Ltd v. Floyd, Inc. et al.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
July 07, 2023, 5:40 AM
Plaintiffs
- MS Amlin Corporate Member Ltd
Plaintiffs
- Litchfield Cavo
- Mcmickle, Kurey & Branch, LLP
defendants
- American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.
- Caterpillar, Inc.
- Greif, Inc.
- International Paper Co.
- Westrock Company
- Alsip Minimill, LLC
- Floyd, Inc.
- General Mills Operations, Inc.
- Mars Petcare US, Inc.
- Mgp Ingredients, Inc.
- Mitsubishi Chemical America, Inc.
- Sea Freight Logistics, Inc.
- United Medical Enterprise, Inc.
- ZF Chassis Systems Tuscaloosa, LLC
defendant counsels
- McDonald Hopkins
- Heyl, Royster, Voelker & Allen
- Norton Rose Fulbright
- Huck Bouma
- Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease
- Airdo Werwas, LLC
- Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath
- Reed Smith
- Donohue Brown Mathewson And Smyth, Llc
nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute