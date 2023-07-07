Who Got The Work

Nathan A. Shine of Norton Rose Fulbright has entered an appearance for General Mills Operations Inc. in a pending recission and declaratory judgment lawsuit. The action, filed May 23 in Illinois Northern District Court by McMickle, Kurey & Branch and Litchfield Cavo on behalf of MS Amlin Corporate Member Ltd., seeks to rescind a motor truck cargo policy issued to Floyd on the basis of fraud. The suit also seeks to declare that Amlin has no duty to defend, indemnify or pay claims asserted under the policy, as it should be deemed void ab initio. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steven C. Seeger, is 1:23-cv-03253, MS Amlin Corporate Member Ltd v. Floyd, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 07, 2023, 5:40 AM

Plaintiffs

MS Amlin Corporate Member Ltd

MS Amlin Corporate Member Ltd

Plaintiffs

Litchfield Cavo

Mcmickle, Kurey & Branch, LLP

defendants

American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.

Caterpillar, Inc.

Greif, Inc.

Greif, Inc.

International Paper Co.

International Paper Co.

Westrock Company

WestRock Company

Alsip Minimill, LLC

Alsip Minimill, LLC

Floyd, Inc.

Floyd, Inc.

General Mills Operations, Inc.

Mars Petcare US, Inc.

Mars Petcare US, Inc.

Mgp Ingredients, Inc.

Mgp Ingredients, Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical America, Inc.

Sea Freight Logistics, Inc.

SEA Freight Logistics, Inc.

United Medical Enterprise, Inc.

United Medical Enterprise, Inc.

ZF Chassis Systems Tuscaloosa, LLC

ZF Chassis Systems Tuscaloosa, LLC

defendant counsels

McDonald Hopkins

Heyl, Royster, Voelker & Allen

Norton Rose Fulbright

Huck Bouma

Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease

Airdo Werwas, LLC

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

Reed Smith

Donohue Brown Mathewson And Smyth, Llc

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute