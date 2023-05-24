New Suit

American Axle & Manufacturing, Caterpillar, Floyd Inc. and other defendants were hit with a complaint for recission and declaratory judgment on Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by McMickle, Kurey & Branch and Litchfield Cavo on behalf of MS Amlin Corporate Member Ltd., seeks to rescind a motor truck cargo policy issued to Floyd on the basis of fraud. The suit also seeks to declare that Amlin has no duty to defend, indemnify or pay claims asserted under the policy, as it should be deemed void ab initio. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03253, MS Amlin Corporate Member Ltd v. Floyd, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 24, 2023, 4:23 AM

Plaintiffs

MS Amlin Corporate Member Ltd

Plaintiffs

Litchfield Cavo

defendants

American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.

Caterpillar, Inc.

Greif, Inc.

International Paper Co.

Westrock Company

Alsip Minimill, LLC

Floyd, Inc.

General Mills Operations, Inc.

Mars Petcare US, Inc.

Mgp Ingredients, Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical America, Inc.

SEA Freight Logistics, Inc.

United Medical Enterprise, Inc.

ZF Chassis Systems Tuscaloosa, LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute