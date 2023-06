New Suit - Contract

MRS BPO LLC sued WebBank for breach of contract on Monday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for collection management services relating to WebBank's accounts receivable portfolio, was filed by Kaufman Dolowich Voluck. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-05414, MRS BPO LLC v. WebBank.

Banking & Financial Services

June 26, 2023, 8:16 PM

Plaintiffs

MRS BPO, LLC

Kaufman Dolowich Voluck

defendants

Webbank

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract