New Suit - Product Liability

Merck, the New Jersey-based pharmaceutical company, and other defendants were slapped with a product liability lawsuit Thursday in California Northern District Court. The suit, part of a string of similar cases, was filed by Boucher LLP; Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer and Beck Law Center on behalf of Jason Mraz, who claims neuropsychiatric injuries as a result of using the asthma medication Singulair. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-05116, Mraz v. Merck & Co., Inc. et al.