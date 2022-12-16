Mr. Sullivan Goes to SCOTUS: Houston Lawyer Takes Wage Case ...

News From Law.com

Houston employment law attorney Edwin "Ed" Sullivan never imagined he would argue a case before the U.S. Supreme Court. Prior to taking on Helix Energy Solutions v. Hewitt, Sullivan had only performed oral argument in a court once in his 25-year career. And he was very skeptical that this case had a chance of getting to the highest court. He had, after all, prevailed three times at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. The decisions went his way with the first panel, on rehearing, and at the en banc hearing.

Texas

December 16, 2022, 2:13 PM