New Suit

The New York City Department of Education was slapped with a civil rights lawsuit on Sunday in New York Southern District Court. The court case was filed by Ratcliff Law on behalf of a parent and a minor child who contend that the child, who suffers from autism, was not provided with a free appropriate public education. The case is 1:23-cv-05144, M.R., individually et al v. New York City Department of Education.

Investment Firms

June 19, 2023, 4:32 AM

Plaintiffs

G.V.

M.R., individually

M.R., on behalf of G.V.

Plaintiffs

Ratcliff Law PLLC

defendants

New York City Department of Education

nature of claim: 448/over alleged civil rights violations