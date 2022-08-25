Mr. Boutrous, You Have 4 Minutes: On Rebuttal With Ted Boutr...

News From Law.com

In the first installment of The Am Law Litigation Daily's "Who's the Best You've Ever Seen?" series, Ted Boutrous of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher discusses his approach to rebuttal arguments. "I have found that oftentimes, you can make your most powerful articulation of the argument in rebuttal because you've heard everything," Boutrous says. "It brings it home. You can just drill down and make the final pitch on the key issues because everything kind of gets crystallized during everything that precedes it."

California

August 25, 2022, 7:30 AM