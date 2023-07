New Suit - Contract

Jones Lang LaSalle Americas was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The court action was filed by Miller Johnson on behalf of MPW Environmental Services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-11755, Mpw Environmental Services, Inc. v. Jones Lang LaSalle Americas, Inc.

Real Estate

July 21, 2023, 2:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Mpw Environmental Services, Inc.

Miller Johnson

defendants

Jones Lang LaSalle Americas, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract