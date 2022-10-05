New Suit - Civil Rights

Justice for Kids, a Kelley Kronenberg division, filed a civil rights lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court against ChildNet, a provider of foster care for youth in need of mental and behavioral support, and other defendants. The complaint was filed on behalf of a plaintiff who claims she was a victim of sex trafficking and other forms of abuse due to the defendants' negligence. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:22-cv-61864, M.P.H. v. ChildNet, Inc. et al.

