Who Got The Work

Burr & Forman partner James K. Gilliam has entered an appearance for American Cast Iron Pipe Company in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The action, which pertains to the denial of basic and supplemental life insurance benefits, was filed June 27 in South Carolina District Court by attorney John R. Peace on behalf of Ruth Mozie. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis, is 0:22-cv-02028, Mozie v. American Cast Iron Pipe Company et al.

Insurance

August 11, 2022, 7:22 AM