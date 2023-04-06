New Suit

Norfolk Southern, a Virginia-based rail transportation and logistics company, was sued Thursday in Pennsylvania Western District Court for personal injury claims under the Federal Employers Liability Act. The lawsuit was brought by William L. Keller & Assoc. on behalf of Daniel J. Moyer, who claims retaliatory firing after reporting safety concerns. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00064, Moyer v. Norfolk Southern Railway Company.

Transportation & Logistics

April 06, 2023, 5:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Daniel J. Moyer

Plaintiffs

William L. Keller & Assoc.

defendants

Norfolk Southern Railway Company

nature of claim: 330/for personal injury claims under the Federal Employers Liability Act