Who Got The Work

Tracey Holmes Donesky of Stinson has entered an appearance for Koch Industries Inc., a privately held conglomerate, and Shon Jackson in a pending defamation lawsuit. The complaint was filed pro se Jan. 17 in Minnesota District Court by a former Koch Industries employee who claims that the defendants filed a false police report against him. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jerry W. Blackwell, is 0:23-cv-00138, Moyer v. Jackson et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 31, 2023, 6:37 AM