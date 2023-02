New Suit - Employment Class Action

Geico was hit with an ERISA class action Thursday in Ohio Southern District Court. The complaint was brought by Arnold & Clifford on behalf of Geico insurance agents working as independent contractors who assert that they are actually employees who are entitled to health and life insurance benefits. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00578, Moyer v. Government Employees Insurance Company et al.