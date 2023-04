Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hall Booth Smith on Thursday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against Coleman American Moving Services and Coleman Worldwide Moving to South Carolina District Court. The suit was filed by the Derrick Law Firm on behalf of Gail Moyer. The case is 4:23-cv-01633, Moyer v. Coleman Worldwide Moving LLC et al.

Transportation & Logistics

April 20, 2023, 5:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Gail Moyer

defendants

Coleman American Moving Services Inc

Coleman Worldwide Moving LLC

Jane Doe Moving Supervisor

defendant counsels

Hall Booth Smith

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims