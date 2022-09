New Suit - Patent

Avery Dennison, a global manufacturer of adhesive technologies and packing materials, was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The case was brought by Direction IP Law on behalf of Moxchange LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-05252, Moxchange LLC v. Avery Dennison Corporation.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 27, 2022, 1:24 PM