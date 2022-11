New Suit

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security was hit with a petition for writ of mandamus on Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Greenberg Traurig on behalf of Lisa Sharon Movsas, accuses the department of unreasonable delay in processing the plaintiff's application for permanent residence. The case is 1:22-cv-23794, Movsas v. Jaddou et al.

Government

November 18, 2022, 6:11 PM