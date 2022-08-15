Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Quintairos Prieto Wood & Boyer on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against the Kingdom of God Global Church and Joshua Media Ministries International to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney William M. Tuttle II on behalf of Movie Prop Rentals LLC and Miami Prop Rentals LLC over allegedly unpaid invoices for the construction of a stage prop, a project valued at around $2.2 million. The case is 1:22-cv-22594, Movie Prop Rentals LLC et al. v. Kingdom of God Global Church et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 15, 2022, 6:22 PM