MOVEit Lawyers Clash: How to Manage Breach Lawsuits With 90+...

News From Law.com

Dozens of plaintiffs' lawyers applying for leadership of the MOVEit data breach multidistrict litigation have submitted various proposals on how best to organize the team. About 270 lawsuits are pending before U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs, in Massachusetts, who is interviewing lawyers for leadership slots. More than 30 defendants, including Progress Software, maker of the MOVEit file transfer software that was hacked, and its customers, like Johns Hopkins University and Prudential Insurance, suggested how best to organize the cases.

Cybersecurity

January 04, 2024, 5:56 PM

nature of claim: /